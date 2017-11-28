This mesmerising time lapse of a kid growing up will make you feel things

A picture is worth 1000 words, so a video of compiled images must be worth a trillion words!

Filmmaker Frans Hofmeester has captured a truly organic and memorable vision of his daughter Lotte, from her birth to age 18. The video plays for just under six minutes and is an incredible representation of the growth of a human. With hundreds of tiny clips from each year, a whole young life is captured.

Throughout the time lapse you literally see Lotte transform from a baby into a babe!

Hofmeester has also made a moving photo album for his son Vince, to remind him how quickly life passes.

Mum, Dad… Where’s my time lapse?