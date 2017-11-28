Lost At E Minor
This incredible series of taxi portraits gives a glimpse into life in New York in the 1980s

Bronte Godschalk
A former taxi driver’s photography work is resurfacing and the history he captured is raw and beautiful.

Ryan Weideman moved to New York in 1980 in order to follow his dream of becoming a street photographer. He was an established artist, but found that the Big Apple was a little pricey for his financial position.

After speaking to a neighbour, Weideman decided to earn some cash by taxiing New Yorkers around, and simultaneously turn his car into a moving studio with his passengers as his models.

Weideman was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship Grant, a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship and a NEA Fellowship Granta for his series of photographs.

