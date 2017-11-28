In Florida, there will be a Hard Rock Hotel that looks like a giant guitar

Musical instruments are a common motif in Hard Rock hotels and restaurants, but come 2019, one of their establishments will actually be one.

Recently, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, announced a US$1.5 billion (AUS$1.9 billion) expansion featuring a building that will look like a massive guitar.

The 450-foot-tall hotel will have more than 600 rooms, a 41,000-square-foot spa, and a selection of restaurants. At the base of the structure, there will also be a 10-acre pool complex with multiple waterfalls, private cabanas, and an artificial lake with water sports activities.

“It will be the first building in the world that’s truly to scale designed as an authentic guitar,” said James Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International.

“We think the architectural design in itself creates an amazing attraction,” he added. “There is truly, with zero exaggeration, nothing like it in the world.”

The expansion is expected to double the current facility’s room capacity and gaming space, as well as create 20,000 jobs. It’s slated to open in 2019.

Impossibly tall people will be highly discouraged from conducting an epic guitar solo using the structure.

Via My Modern Met