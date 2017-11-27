Three utterly unmissable acts that are farewelling Mofo at Mona

Presented by

We already knew Mofo at Mona is an eclectic summer music and arts festival unlike any other, but our brains have pretty much exploded after seeing the acts it will be bringing to Tasmania in January 2018.

And … sniff … this is the last time it will be held at Hobart’s magnificent Museum of Old and New Art. That’s right, it’s the end of an era.

With such a world-class lineup, Mofo at Mona 2018 is shaping up to be a unique cultural event the likes of which you will not see anywhere else in the world. Indeed, it will be a bittersweet farewell to such a stunning venue before the event permanently moves to Launceston.

If you have already secured your tickets like the smart and clever person you are, prepare to deal with maximum hype. If you still haven’t got around to it, do yourself a favour and get on it NOW. We mean it.

Because we can barely sit still and wait for January 12 to roll around, we’ve tried to quench our thirst for Mofo by putting the spotlight on three of the acts we’re most excited to see when it gets underway early in 2018 – and boy, we’ve only scratched the surface.

Starting as a trio comprising Efrim Menuck, Mauro Pezzente and Mike Moya in the early 90s, this Montreal outfit has since grown into a one-of-a-kind experimental post-rock music collective. The nine-member crew has been riding a wave of momentum after a hiatus from live performance between 2003 and 2010.

Their 2012 release, ALLELUJAH! DON’T BEND! ASCEND! received widespread critical acclaim, copping a sensational 9.3 rating and Best New Music at Pitchfork. Asunder, Sweet And Other Distress came in 2015, and the band spent part of 2016-17 touring the world on a mindblowing collaborative project with Holy Body Tattoo.

The band were also commissioned to perform a memorial at the 100th anniversary of the WWI Battle of Messines at an event in Belgium earlier this year. Come September, Luciferian Towers arrived as their third post-reunion album.

As you can see, Godspeed You! Black Emporer is unlike any act you have ever seen. You can bet they’re going to put on an absolutely mind-blowing performance.

The name immediately sticks out and for all the right reasons. It translates to “Sandhill Women”, the word ‘Kardajala’ referring to a mysterious bush woman said to reside nearby the Northern Territory community of Malinja.

The group, which is made up of Eleanor ‘Nalyirri’ Dixon, Janey ‘Namija’ Dixon, Kayla Jackson and Beatrice ‘Nalyirri’ Lewis, has completely exploded onto the music scene. An NT Song of the Year award and appearances at Golden Plains, Wide Open Spaces and Bush Bands Bash are just some of the achievements they have under their belts.

Kardajala Kirridarra’s sound fuses the traditional and the contemporary with a mix of poetic vocals, electronic music, instrumentals, storytelling and rap. Their music carries deep themes of female empowerment and Indigenous culture with plenty of inspiration taken from the natural sounds of the land.

Listening to Kardajala Kirridarra is best described as a journey. Don’t miss them on Sunday, January 21.

All the way from Chicago comes Jamila Woods, a master of joyful soul, RnB, hip hop and funk grooves. Woods draws strong inspiration from poetry, having unexpectedly found her passion in a high school arts program. Having delved deeper into the field through college and work with Young Chicago Authors, she combines a beautifully personal approach to songwriting with a soul-stirring voice.

Last year, Woods released HEAVN, a disarmingly honest album she describes as a collection of “nontraditional love songs pushing the idea of what makes a love song.”

To put it simply, Jamila Woods isn’t just an exceptional musical talent. To experience Jamila Woods’ performance is to experience her family, her times in Chicago, and her life as a black woman in America.

This final Mofo at Mona is going to be ELECTRIC. So kickstart your 2018 at this inspiring event and get your three day festival pass now!