This stunning cafe looks like it’s from a Wes Anderson film

Ever imagined yourself in a Wes Anderson film? Well, now you can actually be in one. Sort of.

In Malolos, Bulacan, in the Philippines, there’s a whimsical café that’s inspired by the director’s iconic aesthetic. Called ‘Café Congreso’, the place features pastel-coloured interiors similar to the 2014 classic, The Grand Budapest Hotel.

According to owner Joseph Malabanan, he’s always dreamed of setting up his own café since he was a teen. So after discovering the local specialty coffee scene, he took up barista classes and started work on his café.

To set himself apart from other coffee shops, he went with pastels instead of the usual earth tones.

His interiors are mostly composed of pinks and greens, with brown and teal accents. Other items – such as light fixtures, containers, plates, and even the ‘welcome’ sign – were all carefully chosen to reflect the Wes Anderson aesthetic.

As for the menu? Café Congreso serves specialty coffee like matcha smoothie and horchata, as well as all-day breakfast meals, pizzas, pastas, pastries, and artisanal ice cream.

It’s the perfect place to visit if you’re looking to up your Instagram game. You can find out more about Café Congreso here.

Via Phonebooky