This is so practical: A bottle opener that can open six beers at once

Why bother opening beer bottles one at a time when you can be efficient and open them all at the same time? LIKE A REAL MAN.

Tian and Teague of the DIM SUM CLUB have come up with a clever device called the SIXOVERONE. It’s basically a bottle opener, but one that can open up to six beverages at once. It also lets you open one beer, two beers, three beers, four beers, and five beers.

The product description reads: “Because everyone has wished they could open a six pack at once, right?” Of course we do! All the time!

SIXOVERONE is currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo, where they’ve already raised more than US$2,500 (AUS$3,200). Head over there to purchase your own six-pack bottle opener.

Via Geekologie