This poor woman bought an iPhone that turned out to be potatoes

Damn. And we thought paying for a US$999 (AUS$1,579) iPhone X was highway robbery.

In Milwaukee, a woman was recently scammed into buying a bunch of potatoes made to look like an iPhone. In a video she uploaded to streaming site LiveLeak, she explained that she stumbled upon the scam after approaching a truck with a ‘Black Friday’ sign on it.

“They had everything on the truck that I can name, such as hair, watches, shoes, clothes, laptops, cellphones, socks, DVDs and CDs,” she said. “I asked the guy about the iPhone 6 that he was selling and he said if I buy it today, he’ll give it to me for US$100.”

Not one to let go of a good deal, she said she’ll take it. Here’s the clever part: the man turns around to put the unit in its box, but sneakily switches it out with cut-up potatoes.

“I didn’t know until I got home [that I would] open my new phone box to cut-up potatoes,” she added. “I never went back out looking for him because I blamed myself for not rechecking the box and it was funny to me.”

The best part? The charger that came in the box wasn’t even for an iPhone, but rather, for Android!

“What the heck am I supposed to do this?!” she said.

