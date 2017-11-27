This poor woman bought an iPhone that turned out to be potatoes

Lost At E Minor
Inigo del Castillo
Damn. And we thought paying for a US$999 (AUS$1,579) iPhone X was highway robbery.

In Milwaukee, a woman was recently scammed into buying a bunch of potatoes made to look like an iPhone. In a video she uploaded to streaming site LiveLeak, she explained that she stumbled upon the scam after approaching a truck with a ‘Black Friday’ sign on it.

“They had everything on the truck that I can name, such as hair, watches, shoes, clothes, laptops, cellphones, socks, DVDs and CDs,” she said. “I asked the guy about the iPhone 6 that he was selling and he said if I buy it today, he’ll give it to me for US$100.”

Not one to let go of a good deal, she said she’ll take it. Here’s the clever part: the man turns around to put the unit in its box, but sneakily switches it out with cut-up potatoes.

“I didn’t know until I got home [that I would] open my new phone box to cut-up potatoes,” she added. “I never went back out looking for him because I blamed myself for not rechecking the box and it was funny to me.”

A bunch of potatoes

The best part? The charger that came in the box wasn’t even for an iPhone, but rather, for Android!

“What the heck am I supposed to do this?!” she said.

Via Design Taxi

