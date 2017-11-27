It’s official: Triple J’s Hottest 100 will not be held on Australia Day in 2018

It’s been in the pipeline for a while, but it’s been set in concrete once and for all: Triple J’s Hottest 100 is officially moving away from Australia Day.

The radio station cited the “increasing debate” around Australia Day and its significance for Indigenous Australians.

“In recent years the Hottest 100 has become a symbol in the debate about Australia Day,” the station said in a blog post explaining the decision.

“The Hottest 100 wasn’t created as an Australia Day celebration.

“It was created to celebrate your favourite songs of the past year.”

The announcement doesn’t come as a shock: Triple J has been open about the fact they have been considering the idea the idea since 2016.

The station concurrently announced the new date for the Hottest 100 as Saturday, January 27. Songs ranked 101-200 in the poll will be played on the Sunday.

The decision comes after the station consulted at length with community leaders, Indigenous groups, musicians and Triple J listeners, the latter of whom voted in overwhelmingly in favour of the new date.

Naturally, a small band of flogs are utterly incensed at the idea, claiming that the world is being taken over by whiny lefties and minorities with scary teeth and sharp claws and something or other – I don’t know, they start to lose me after a while.

Some Twitter trolls are claiming most listeners don’t support it, even though Triple J literally polled the audience and 60% of listeners said let’s move the bloody countdown.

In fact, they even polled listeners a SECOND time to validate the result – and only 24% were against it. Hmmm.

Back in the day, the Hottest 100 wasn’t even held on Australia Day, so something tells me the salty few will find a way to cope.

Plus, Triple J says they’ll be planning some other special programming for Australia Day. The world continues to rotate.

Here are the dates you’ll need to pencil in:

Tues 12 Dec 2017: Voting opens

Mon 22 Jan 2018: Voting closes

Fri 26 Jan 2018: Australia Day

Sat 27 Jan 2018: Hottest 100

Sun 28 Jan 2018: Hottest 200

See you in 2018 for a bigger and better Hottest 100!