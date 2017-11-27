No matter how you feel about Black Friday, I think we can all agree that the following tale is the best thing ever to have happened.

Amidst the mayhem at shopping centres, online mega-sales and frantic deal-snatching, one dude embarked on a journey of epic proportions.

The guy in question is known only as Jeff, or more specifically, “Jeff from Target“. This absolute legend strolled into a Target in Texas wearing khakis and a red T-shirt – and was mistakenly identified as an employee.

Like any normal person would while enjoying time off from their real job, Jeff followed the orders of his new manager and promptly got to work. He documented the experience in a hilarious string of Tweets.

Buckle up, because it’s one wild ride.

TARGET PUT MY ASS TO WORK SMH I JUST WALKED IN WITH A RED SWEATER pic.twitter.com/L7EqDV2gAb — jeff from target (@ItsJeffLe) November 24, 2017

a customer also got mad at me because i told her that fallout 5 doesn’t exist. smh at the shit retail goes through 🤦🏽‍♂️ — jeff from target (@ItsJeffLe) November 24, 2017

update: currently pushing carts in the parking lot cause I don’t know what I’m doing pic.twitter.com/W5ID5QAVE5 — jeff from target (@ItsJeffLe) November 24, 2017

@Target i hope you guys got an explanation for this lmao — jeff from target (@ItsJeffLe) November 24, 2017

back inside scanning shit. people have not suspected a peep yet pic.twitter.com/KDZ84CuWTV — jeff from target (@ItsJeffLe) November 24, 2017

“can I reccomend to you a roomba” pic.twitter.com/5qtuUmp4VF — jeff from target (@ItsJeffLe) November 24, 2017

He even signed off with an important message for Target:

hey @Target not only i worked for free for you guys i also sponsored the heck out of you guys through twitter. maybe it’s time we talked about the check — jeff from target (@ItsJeffLe) November 25, 2017

Alright, we admit that in the current age there’s at least a small chance he made it all up, but we choose to believe it’s true. Besides, if he’s full of it, we still applaud him for such excellent storytelling skills.

Jeff became particularly popular among retail workers who lived through the nightmare that is working on Black Friday. Some Twitter users even responded with their own similar experiences – apparently this isn’t the first time someone has accidentally been employed by Target.