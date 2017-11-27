Lost At E Minor
Barbie is getting into BDSM… and she likes it (NSFW)
By Bronte Godschalk

Mr Grey will see you now, Barbie. Barbie is the doll of childhood innocence, right? Well, not after Mick was finished with her.

A Russian artist who works under the name Mick is reinventing (and thoroughly ruining the reputation of) Mattel’s decades old, bestselling doll.

Mick creates BDSM scenes where Barbie is seen to be roleplaying with erotic practices such as bondage, discipline, dominance and submission, while wearing fishnets, masks, and some pretty killer heels. Mick then photographs the whips-and-chains scenes and posts it online for the world to see.

As well as a nymphomaniac Barbie, we also have our favourite Bratz dolls getting in on the action too.

Mick also sells BDSM accessories for dolls at his Etsy store. You can buy kinky vibrating furniture, paddles, masks, and even a mini strut and collar. Mick even takes custom orders so you can get involved in playtime too!

These Barbie accessories are not for use by children under the age of 18.

