A 3,000-year-old was just found underneath a Turkish lake

When a group of archeologists and divers went on a quest to find the frightening Lake Van monster in Turkey, they found something else entirely hiding beneath the water: a 3,000-year-old castle.

According to project leader Tahsin Ceylan from Van Yuzuncu University, he and his team spent a decade searching for it.

“There was a rumour that there might be something under the water but most archaeologists and museum officials told us that we won’t find anything,” he said.

But they did. It was just several hundred metres below the water’s surface, waiting to be rediscovered.

A group of Turkish researchers have discovered ruins of a 3,000 year-old castle, supposedly belong to Urartu civilization, in eastern Lake Van. https://t.co/agoJb37ry3 pic.twitter.com/0ezuCFQEdD — Turkey PM Press&Info (@ByegmENG) November 13, 2017

The incredible structure spans one kilometer in length, and has walls that reach 10 to 13 feet high. It’s also surprisingly well-preserved, thanks to the lake’s alkaline conditions.

The ruins are said to be the remnants of a fortress from the Urartu civilisation, which existed during the Iron Age between the 9th and 6th centuries BCE. It’s believed that the lake’s depth slowly rose through time, eventually inundating the place and wiping it from memory.

This groundbreaking discovery will finally shed light on the long-rumoured lost city and its forgotten people. Ceylan explained:

“Many civilisations and people had settled around Lake Van,” he said. “They named the lake the ‘upper sea’ and believed it had many mysterious things. With this belief in mind, we are working to reveal the lake’s ‘secrets’.”

He added: “It is a miracle to find this castle underwater. Archaeologists will come here to examine the castle’s history and provide information on it.”

Underwater Fairy Chimneys in Van lake. Van Gölü’nde Su Altı Peri Bacaları Bulundu – https://t.co/8X07IRkYWf pic.twitter.com/BuMl6hRPm5 — Sedef Piker (@SedefsCorner) July 27, 2016

This isn’t the first time researchers have made a discovery in the lake. Last year, they stumbled upon strange stalagmites, which they fondly call ‘underwater fairy chimneys’, spanning an area of 1.5 square miles.

Earlier this year, they also uncovered a Russian ship thought to have sunk in 1948.

Via IFLScience