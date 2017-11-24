LAEM Sessions: Sons of The East perform Come Away on the Lost At E Minor rooftop

A few years ago, Nic Johnston, Jack Rollins, and Daniel Wallage, were “just a few fellas having some fun” when they formed Sons of the East. Now, those same guys are one of Australia’s hottest new indie-folk bands.

For the uninitiated, Sons of the East is an up-and-coming group whose prolific songwriting and dynamic performances have captivated audiences everywhere.

The Sydney-based band released their first EP in 2013. It debuted at the tenth spot on the Australian Album iTunes chart and made it to Spotify Australia’s viral 50.

They followed this up in 2015 with their second EP Already Gone. The eight-track follow up reached the top 10 Australian Album iTunes chart and launched a successful national tour.

A year later, Sons of the East collaborated with DJ producers BUNT for their track Coming Home. On its first week of release, the song earned a top 50 spot in the US Spotify Viral Charts.

Also in 2016, the group released Lost Cause, a single that’s helped Sons of the East gain over 580,000 monthly Spotify listeners and tens of millions of streams over their catalog.

Now signed with Universal Music Publishing, they’re destined for great things.

We invited them onto the Lost At E Minor rooftop recently to perform a couple of songs. Here’s their stunning stripped back version of Come Away.

