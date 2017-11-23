These photos of the Caribbean will surely shock you into consuming less

Here’s a side of the Caribbean you don’t see in the travel brochures.

Wedged between the islands of Roatan and Cayos Cochinos, just beyond the coast of Honduras, is a literal island of trash. In late September, photographer Caroline Power snapped the disturbing image of the man-made wasteland floating in the sea.

There’s a certain point in this specific area of the Caribbean where two currents converge and the trash is collected, along with marine debris, and stays there.

Power told IFLscience that the rubbish build up isn’t even related to the recent string of hurricanes the area has been experiencing. “Unfortunately it is getting more and more common. I have lived on the island of Roatan, Honduras for 11 years… The trash issue has become far worse in the last five to seven years. The lines used to be mostly sargassum [brown algae], with some plastic and styrofoam. Now, there are certain times of the year when it is almost all trash.”

We are absolutely outraged that the pristine waters and wildlife of the exotic Caribbean are being molested by our human existence.

To fix this problem, a whole new approach to our lifestyle is needed. Each person can individually contribute by recycling and being thoughtful about their consumption. As a society we should be moving as close to zero waste as is feasible. It’s the only way we can begin to undo the damage we’ve done.