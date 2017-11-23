This cat has a special newspaper to read every time he’s in the litter box

You’ve heard of fake news, now get a load of furry news.

Baba Ganoush is a seven-year-old cat who, much like the rest of us, enjoys reading the newspaper every time he’s in the toilet. But this isn’t just any paper. It’s actually a special publication by his humans!

You see, Baba Ganoush’s owners noticed he often stares at the wall whenever he sits in his litter box. So to provide him some entertainment, the two girls, ages 10 and 12, decided to start a newspaper for felines.

“They have made a couple issues so far and it started when we moved recently,” Jarrod Krieger, Baba Ganoush’s human, told The Dodo. “They are all the girls’ ideas.”

The newspaper comes with a colourful front page complete with headlines like ‘Hurrican Puma Strikes Again’, ‘Cat Fight’, and of course, ‘Pawlitics Update’.

You might say it’s the purrfect bathroom reading material. So, where do we apply for a subscription?

Via The Dodo