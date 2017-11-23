An absolutely kickass Malcolm Young mural just appeared in Melbs

A mural of AC/DC’s Malcolm Young has appeared in Melbourne’s ACDC Lane following the news that the rock legend has passed away.

The mural was painted by Australian artist Lushsux, who has painted murals of memes, celebrities and political figures all over the world.

“C’mon Saint Peter how many bloody times you gonna make me play hell’s bells before you let me through the gate,” the depiction of Young says in the mural.

RIP Malcolm Young in AC⚡️DC lane, Melbourne. A post shared by lushsux (@lushsux) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:58am PST

“Hells Bells” is one of the band’s most famous songs and appeared on their landmark album Back in Black (1980).

Young and his brother Angus founded AC/DC in 1973 and released their first album, High Voltage in 1975.

Back in Black has sold an estimated 50 million units worldwide and is the second-highest-selling album by any artist. Michael Jackson’s Thriller is number one with an estimated 66 million units.

Young developed dementia three years ago and passed away on Saturday, November 18.

Young was the rhythm guitarist, backing vocalist and a principal songwriter for AC/DC and is credited with coming up with many of the band’s legendary riffs. Other tributes have been flowing in from notable rockers:

So sad to learn of the passing of yet another friend, Malcolm Young. He will be sadly missed. God Bless @ACDC pic.twitter.com/HuEp3kCuyQ — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 18, 2017

It is a sad day in rock and roll. Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends. — Eddie Van Halen (@eddievanhalen) November 18, 2017

RIP Malcolm Young

Legend.

He was the founding member of AC/DC & the engine that roared behind the most powerful band in the world.

He wrote Back In Black, Highway to Hell, You Shook Me All Night Long, Highway to Hell, so many songs…

Travel safely to the stars, Malcolm.

Legend. pic.twitter.com/xfjylBbh4u — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) November 18, 2017

Sincerest condolences going out to the Young family today. Malcolm Young sadly passing too soon. Love ya Angus! pic.twitter.com/a3naL0CvdA — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) November 18, 2017

"I’m sad to hear of the passing of Malcolm Young. It was great to get the opportunity to open for AC/DC on the Highway To Hell tour & we certainly learned a thing or two. He was an incredible guitar player & the glue for that band onstage & off. RIP Malcolm, say hi to Bon." – Joe — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) November 18, 2017

ACDC Lane was formerly named Corporation Lane but was officially renamed on October 1, 2004 after a unanimous vote by Melbourne City Council.

Speaking of naming things, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is currently the laughing stock of the country after reportedly failing to name a single AC/DC song while appearing on Triple M radio.

That’s just plain un-Australian, mate.

Section 44 of the Constitution states:

Any person who –

(vi.) cannot name a single acca dacca song: shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives.#auspol #acdc — Seano🏳️‍🌈 (@SeanBradbery) November 19, 2017

#ACDC songs for @TurnbullMalcolm 1. #NBN Highway to Hell

2. Back in Black (the LNP fantasy)

3. Dirty Deeds (not) Done Cheap

4. Money Talks (the donors' song)

5. Touch Too Much (solo by @cpyne)

6. Shot Down in Flames

7. Walk All Over You (for the Abbottistas)#auspol — John Wren (@JohnWren1950) November 20, 2017