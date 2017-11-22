Sparkling water fountains have made Paris even fancier

Paris is the city of love, and if you love sparkling water, then this is the place to be.

The city is known for many amazing things: the Eiffel Tower, the love lock bridge, the Mona Lisa and the Arc de Triumph, but we’re now way more interested in the fancy water fountains.

It seems that normal drinking fountains weren’t good enough for Parisians, so planners made the decision to introduce sparkling water fountains. Ooh la la.

So far, eight fizzy fountains have been installed and, according to Citylab, planners are aiming to have one sparkling water fountain in each of its 20 arrondissements (districts) by the end of this year.

These water fountains with a twist are proving to be a hit with locals and tourists.

Free sparkling water in Paris ! pic.twitter.com/iO6XbuaHPr — James Weger (@WegerJames) April 16, 2017

Still the most popular "monument" of Paris among our runners after the #eiffeltower : the sparkling water fountain! #Paris #runningtour pic.twitter.com/5l2kZozG6u — RunRun Tours (@runruntours) August 30, 2017

In Paris only? A public fountain provides SPARKLING water to the thirsty stroller. Parc Jardin de Reuilly, 12ème arrondissement. pic.twitter.com/cVAOqcDzP8 — Joan Úbeda (@joanubeda) August 5, 2017

Introducing the fountains to the city has been seven years in the making and soon the whole of Paris will be revelling in the luxury of sparkling water fountains.

Phillipe Burguiere of Eau de Paris told the Guardian that, “our aim is to boost the image of Paris tap water. We want to show that we’re proud of it, that it’s totally safe.”

Planners are hoping that with the introduction of these new drinking stations, people will feel encouraged to drink more water when they are on the go and that it will also encourage less plastic bottle waste.

After all, why would you pay for fizzy water that you can now get for free?

Via Standard