Millennials can now decorate their Christmas trees with avocado toast
Millennials can now decorate their Christmas trees with avocado toast

By Inigo del Castillo

Here’s another reason why millennials can’t afford houses.

Upscale culinary store ‘Sur La Table’ is selling a collection of food-inspired Christmas ornaments, including one that looks like a miniature version of avocado toast.

Much like the real ones sold in restaurants, this handmade holiday ornament is overpriced and clearly beyond any millennial’s budget, with each piece costing US$17 (AUS$22).

If you’re not buying into the avocado hype, Sur La Table has other pricey designs available, like a bowl of ramen (US$27 or AUS$35), a six-pack of beer (US$30 or AUS$39), and uncooked bacon (US$20 or AUS$26), among many others.

To know more about the ornament collection, head on over here.

Via Mashable

