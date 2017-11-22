Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards catch animals at their (very) funniest

There is nothing better than seeing animals doing funny things, so we’re extremely pleased that the finalists for this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have just been revealed.

And yes, they’re guaranteed to make you laugh.

Overall, 40 finalists have been announced, including a shocked elephant seal, a kangaroo taking part in some tai chi and “headless” penguins.

The competition received more than 3,500 entries from 86 different countries for the awards. The winners are set to be announced on December 14.

Founders of the awards are Tanzania-based photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. They started the competition with the hope that it will put a spotlight on wildlife conservation efforts, while also bringing some playfulness to wildlife photography.

“Conservation was always at the heart of the competition, along with the fact that people seemed to enjoy images of animals doing entertaining things!” said Sullam in a statement.

“But essentially living in a country that has some of the best wildlife in the world – Tanzania – and seeing how destructive human actions can be to this wildlife, made us want to do our little bit to help.”

Finalists of previous years have been compiled into a book and we think it would make a great coffee table piece.

Via IFLScience