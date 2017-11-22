Coles has introduced ‘Quiet Hour’ for people with autism

As of the 20th of November, Coles will be having a quiet hour once a week.

They will dim store lighting by 50 per cent, switch the radio off and reduce volumes of their registers and scanners to the lowest level. No trolley collections and roll cages will be removed from the shop floor throughout the hour, announcements will only be made in emergencies and additional staff will be available to support customers during the trial phase.

It has been introduced for those who find the heightened sensory environment of a supermarket overwhelming. With the constant music, beeping scanners and bright lights it can be a challenging experience. The new low-sensory shopping experience has been designed to be easy on the eyes and ears.

The national supermarket chain partnered with Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) in August to trial Quiet Hour at two Victorian stores to support customers who live with autism or have family members who do.

Following a successful trial, Quiet Hour will be offered every Tuesday between 10.30am and 11.30am at 68 supermarkets across Australia.

People have already jumped on Twitter to show their support.

Mum Emily Dive thanked Coles and said she was “fighting back tears” while shopping with her son, describing it as a “milestone”. #autismfriendly #quiethour #autism https://t.co/377O9Zwvma — Kidspot (@KidspotSocial) November 21, 2017

Well done @Coles … why not turn off the noise all the time? It makes for a much more pleasant, less jangling shopping experience for all of us. #quiethour https://t.co/1gFG1wcFli — James Morrow (@pwafork) November 20, 2017

We salute you, @Coles now your turn @woolworths how about several #QuietHour adaptations for people with #Autism and their families? People will LOVE it. https://t.co/Wy2sM0F4us — Bronwyn Hemsley (@BronwynHemsley) November 20, 2017

Linzi Coyle, Aspect’s community engagement and operations manager, said a simple trip to the shops can be difficult for many individuals and families.

“People on the autism spectrum often have difficulty processing sensory information and can find sounds, light, smell, touch and taste overwhelming,” she said.

“Together with Coles, we’re achieving a ‘no-judgment’ shopping space where people on the spectrum and their families can feel comfortable and welcome whilst grocery shopping.”

Peter Sheean, Coles’ accessibility sponsor, said the company wanted a good geographic spread of participating stores.

“We were really pleased to receive a positive response from our customers and team members, who welcomed Quiet Hour and provided feedback on social media,” he said.

Those affected by autism praised the initiatives. “This is absolutely amazing,” one person wrote on Aspect’s Facebook page.

“I know my son struggles going to the supermarket because of sensory overload so this would help make the stress of going to do the shopping alot [sic] less and more of a positive experience.”

You can check out the locations participating in quiet hour here.

Via The Sydney Morning Herald