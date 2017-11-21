Lost At E Minor
Thor’s hammer is now the mightiest toolbox in the universe
Thor’s hammer is now the mightiest toolbox in the universe

Inigo del Castillo
Mjolnir might be good at hurting bad guys and giving its wielder the ability to fly, but as it turns out, it’s pretty good at fixing leaky pipes as well.

Online store ThinkGeek is selling a perfect replica of Thor’s hammer. It doesn’t have superpowers, but it does transform into a 44-piece tool set.

Simply unlock and unfold the head, and it’ll reveal handy tools such as a tape measure, pliers, a folding knife, a ratchet screwdriver, an adjustable wrench, and a hammer with a handle that cleverly doubles as Mjolnir’s handle.

Mjolnir by ThinkGeek

Mjolnir by ThinkGeek

A word of caution: do not throw the hammer. It will most certainly not return to you like in the movies.

Also, no need to be deemed worthy to wield this mighty toolbox, but you will have to fork out US$100 (AUS$132) to get it. Find out how to get your own Thor Hammer Tool Set by heading here.

Via Nerdist

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

