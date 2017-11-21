There may be a darker reason the Dursleys hated Harry so much

A new Harry Potter theory has just broken the surface of the internet and it’s interesting enough for Daniel Radcliffe to be intrigued.

So, we all know Harry Potter’s guardians, the Dursleys, to be the horrible, bigoted people described so eloquently by JK Rowling. But, a new fan theory has come to light, explaining that maybe the Dursleys weren’t as bad as we think.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last decade, SPOILER ALERT. We assume the rest of you are up the common knowledge that Harry is a horcrux. The book and movie The Deathly Hallows shows us how powerful a dark magic object such as a horcrux can be. With Ron carrying around Slytherin’s locket for the entirety of the film, we see his rage boiling and the tension grow between the three main teens. This is all because they are carrying around a piece of Voldemort’s soul in an inanimate object… That’s some dark, dark magic.

So, if a horcrux has this effect on Ron in such a short period of time, can you imagine the anger and bad vibes the Dursleys would have been dealing with after living with Harry for 11 years before he had even heard of Hogwarts? These muggles were living with a piece of the darkest wizard to ever exist.

In a recent interview with The Huffington Post, the theory was brought to Radcliffe’s attention. His response was pretty open-minded: “Yeah, that’s definitely the first time I’ve heard that one. It’s definitely interesting because it sort of posits a world where these people only known to be a certain way. Actually if you remove him from the situation, [they] would have been quite a nice, friendly family.”

Hmm, we wonder what JK Rowling would think of this theory!