Editors are there to ensure that nothing is wrong before a newspaper goes out to the public, but sometimes they get it wrong. And boy, did they get this wrong.

Headlines are one of the most important features of a newspaper, of course, because they grab your attention and make you want to read the article in the first place.

In this case, who wouldn’t want to read a story titled, “Party divided by sex clams”.

The article was published by the Washington Post last week in reference to Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore.

Moore has been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl four decades ago when he was aged 32.

So, whilst the story shed light on a very serious issue, people were very much distracted by the question: what are “sex clams”?

People have been reacting to the amusing error on Twitter.

There are unfortunate spelling errors, and then there's this. pic.twitter.com/hOct23xDBQ — Ben Jones (@BW_Jones) November 11, 2017

Fake news. I know of no party that is divided over sex clams. https://t.co/ulWl1f1oWI — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 11, 2017

Nobody knows for sure what a sex clam is, or if they even exist, but if they do I don’t think we want to find out.

Twitter users were out in full force, responding to the headline with some very cringe-worthy marine life puns.

Wish I could mussel up such great puns — SHADOWBAN🐵🔧 (@Finkelmeister) November 12, 2017

That's ok. Puns are cool, but when you're good with idioms, the world is your oyster. — Dimitri (@Dimitri246) November 12, 2017

The article was published during Moore’s campaign for the United States Senate. The headline is definitely getting him attention, but considering the content of the article, it’s definitely the wrong kind of attention.

The headline was corrected in the online edition of the paper, but unfortunately for The Washington Post, the hilarious mistake remains.