BEST.IDEA.EVER. This animal shelter is sorting dogs into Hogwarts houses

An animal shelter in Florida has started classifying their dogs by personality and sorting them into Hogwarts houses from the Harry Potter universe.

Pet Alliance Orlando wanted people to focus more on each dog’s personality and less on the breed when deciding which furry fellow to adopt. They came up with the marvelous idea of sorting dogs into Hogwarts houses and so far it’s been a total success.

Executive director Stephen Bardy told animal advocacy blog The Dodo, “Our animal behaviourist, Diane Andersen (and Harry Potter guru), created a test using toys that represent different qualities of each house. The dogs are tested individually similar to the Sorting Hat process in the novels. In our case, the dog’s choice of toy indicates his house, not the Sorting Hat — but we do have one on hand.”

According to the famous novels, Slytherins are resourceful and determined, Gryffindors are brave and heroic, Ravenclaws are witty and smart, and Hufflepuffs are amicable and loyal.

The shelter managed to find the analogous traits in dogs and has sorted over 40 canines into the various Hogwarts houses. As expected, since we’re talking about dogs, Hufflepuff is the most populated house so far.

Hilariously enough, there aren’t too many Ravenclaws yet.

Each dog gets the appropriate house banner to decorate its kennel so potential adopters can immediately see what they’re dealing with. Pet Alliance Orlando has also devised a special quiz so current dog owners can take to figure out the alliance of their own pet.

Bardy said the whole initiative has been a success since they adopted it a few weeks ago. “The idea has created a lot of buzz and definitely an increase in walk-in traffic.”

At time of writing, no cat has been willing to adhere to such petty and childish classifications.