Lost At E Minor
Twitter brutally roasts Blake Shelton for being Sexiest Man Alive
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Twitter brutally roasts Blake Shelton for being Sexiest Man Alive
Exhale

Twitter brutally roasts Blake Shelton for being Sexiest Man Alive

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

A year ago, America made the mistake of voting Donald Trump as their leader. Now, America feels it’s made another mistake: by voting Blake Shelton as People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

You read that right. Blake Shelton joins a long list of attractive men who have been given the title, which includes Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, and last year’s winner, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Whew. That’s a pretty attractive list – all except for one person. Social media feels the same way, and people have been in an uproar since news of the selection broke on Wednesday.

Many, if not most, poked fun at Shelton’s attractiveness, or lack thereof.

Others pointed out other candidates better suited for the title of Sexiest Man Alive.

On a more serious note, many criticised Shelton’s disturbing history of cracking jokes centered on misogyny, homophobia, and Islamophobia.

Some even expressed their disappointment of People Magazine’s history of winners. From 1985 to 2017, only two men of colour have made the list – and that’s Denzel Washington in 1996 and The Rock in 2016.

On Thursday, Shelton hit back at his critics by reading out mean tweets, similar to a segment often done on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

What do you think of this issue? Is Blake Shelton worthy of being named Sexiest Man Alive?

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

FAEM (Found At E Minor) is a reader-generated video initiative from Lost At E Minor. From cool tech ideas, to inspiring art, music, travel and more. If you have a video (like this, for instance) you think we should feature, then tell us about it!

Leave a comment