Twitter brutally roasts Blake Shelton for being Sexiest Man Alive

A year ago, America made the mistake of voting Donald Trump as their leader. Now, America feels it’s made another mistake: by voting Blake Shelton as People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

You read that right. Blake Shelton joins a long list of attractive men who have been given the title, which includes Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, and last year’s winner, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Whew. That’s a pretty attractive list – all except for one person. Social media feels the same way, and people have been in an uproar since news of the selection broke on Wednesday.

Many, if not most, poked fun at Shelton’s attractiveness, or lack thereof.

even a straight man can see there's no way blake shelton is the sexiest man alive. i dont think he's even the sexiest man named blake shelton. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 15, 2017

This is sexier than Blake Shelton https://t.co/j3B9B9cN4A — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 15, 2017

woke up this morning to news that blake shelton is the sexiest man alive. rip every sexy man in the world who died in the great sexy plague of 2017 overnight; u will be missed — girlie girlstein (@morninggloria) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton is sexy if you like a guy who's always about to lean in and tell you about hearty, healthy, American dog food. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) November 15, 2017

Let's set the record straight: Blake Shelton looks like a second-stringer on Justified who gets murdered over a horse crime. — Kaleb Horton (@kalebhorton) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton looks like the dad in a drug commercial where they list off the side effects at the end while you watch him build a birdhouse. — DeShawn (@DeShawnstantine) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton is, at best, the sexiest divorced dad at this barbecue — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton looks like a guy who gets shredded by everyone on Shark Tank for the outrageous valuation he places on his pre-revenue floating “beer cup” that he invented after his wife left him, and it doesn’t get much sexier than that. — Gabe Delahaye (@gabedelahaye) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton is not even the sexiest: 1) Gwen Stefani spouse (Gavin Rossdale)

2) country singer (Steve Grand)

3) Voice guy (Adam Levine)

4) Blake (Blake Lively)

5) Racist (Dean Cain) — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) November 15, 2017

How can you trust straight people when they chose Blake Shelton as the sexiest among them — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) November 15, 2017

Others pointed out other candidates better suited for the title of Sexiest Man Alive.

The same people who voted in People’s sexiest alive man list are the same folks who tampered w/ the presidential elections There’s no way Blake Shelton is the sexiest man w/ Trevante Rhodes still breathing. pic.twitter.com/cd5NTcKJp4 — Corey Townsend (@JarrieBradshaw) November 15, 2017

Forget the fact that Idris Elba should’ve obviously won. I can even think of like 5 white guys named Chris who are more deserving of the Sexiest Man Alive title than Blake Shelton. — Brohibition Now (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton is People’s Sexiest Man Alive because apparently Idris Elba, Chris Evans and Jason Momoa fell off the planet last night. — Jenn C 🦃🌽🥕🥔🍗🥃 (@TheJennC) November 15, 2017

On a more serious note, many criticised Shelton’s disturbing history of cracking jokes centered on misogyny, homophobia, and Islamophobia.

I guess it makes sense in Trump's America that an Islamophobe who "jokes" about beating up gay men would be named the "Sexiest Man Alive." — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) November 15, 2017

For anyone who wants to shame people for making fun of the fact that Blake Shelton is “Sexiest Man Alive” (barf) remember that he’s a giant homophobe who once wrote a parody to “Any Man Of Mine” by Shania Twain that describes him assaulting men who show interest in him. FYI. — Sexiest Man Alive, Dan Blackroyd (@danblackroyd) November 15, 2017

Just in case you guys didn't know, not only did Blake Shelton tweet racist & homophobic things he also made jokes about having "sick fantasies" about Dakota Fanning when she was 16 — Tatum Robinson (@TatumAlexis10) November 15, 2017

Some even expressed their disappointment of People Magazine’s history of winners. From 1985 to 2017, only two men of colour have made the list – and that’s Denzel Washington in 1996 and The Rock in 2016.

On Thursday, Shelton hit back at his critics by reading out mean tweets, similar to a segment often done on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

What do you think of this issue? Is Blake Shelton worthy of being named Sexiest Man Alive?