People are freaking out over this Australian zoo’s INSANE new lion enclosure

If you have what it takes to visit South Australia’s Monarto Zoo and get in on their latest attraction, we’re recommending you bring a fresh pair of underwear.

The zoo has just opened an interaction enclosure where you can get up-close and personal with a lion from 360 degrees of pure fear.

The attraction is being called ‘Lion 360’ which refers to the fact that not only can you see a lion from every angle, the animal can even climb across your head and roar down on you.

Chief executive of the zoo told ABC News “It’s a truly hair-raising experience with visitors able to enter the cage and get closer than ever before to our amazing lions.”

Later this year, you'll be able to take the walk of the brave and emerge within clawing range of Monarto's lions https://t.co/eVqiuUBLiB pic.twitter.com/2rUL8FFcUg — Zoos South Australia (@ZoosSA) August 10, 2017

The cage was inspired by Rodney Fox’s 1963 underwater shark enclosure which allowed him to swim amongst the predators without being bitten again.

Yes, he was attacked and still wanted to swim with the man-eaters. He told ABC “I think the lions will actually eat humans more readily than sharks will.”

South Australia’s Tourism Minister spoke fondly of the project saying,

“We have amazing wildlife experiences in South Australia from holding a koala to diving with great white sharks, and now being able to get up close to lions and actually hand feed them.”

It’s safe, but you’re still in the heart of a lion’s enclosure so we’re not convinced…

Cute little kitty… don’t eat me.