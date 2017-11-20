Man forgets where he parked his car, finds it 20 years later

Dude, where’s my car? Well, for one man from Germany, it was in a parking garage all along – although he wouldn’t find it there for two decades.

In 1997, the unnamed man reported his car was stolen in the city of Frankfurt. 20 years later, the vehicle was found by authorities in a building set to be demolished. It was holding up the demolition, so police set out to find the owner.

The man, now 76 years old, was escorted along with his daughter to finally be reunited with his long lost ride. It was there that he realised that his car wasn’t pinched, but rather, he just forgot where he’d parked.

Sadly, their reunion was short-lived, as the car was no longer functional and had to be scrapped.

This isn’t the first time an incident like this has happened. Last year, a man from Scotland suffered the same fate after attending a Stone Roses gig in Manchester. He spent five days searching for his car before calling it quits and reporting it lost or stolen.

Six months later, the vehicle was found in a parking garage. Much like the 76-year-old, he too, forgot where he left it. Too bad this one cost him some US$6,600 (AUS$8,700) in parking fines.