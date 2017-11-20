This breathtaking video was made by flying a drone in giant circles

Hong Kong-based production studio Visual Suspect has produced a mesmerising short film that puts a fresh spin on aerial drone imagery.

Called Low Earth Orbit, the three-minute film features aerial footage of Folegandros island in Greece. However, instead of filming the dreamy destination with the usual cinematography techniques – such as looking down and flying-by – the company flew the drone in giant circles.

The result is a dizzying view of the island, as well as “a chance to experience the world from the vantage point of birds of prey, which often fly in slow, lazy loops as they’re hunting for dinner below,” as observed by Sploid.

The studio elaborated on why they chose the unique drone shot. “Orbital drone movements are the ones with [the] power to convert two-dimensional images into dancing focal layers escaping out of the frame.

“We wanted to further explore the technique, with high altitude long orbits, along with ones very close to the ground, we call them ‘Orbital drone-lapses’.”

To see more from Visual Suspect, you can check out their Vimeo page.

Via Sploid