Legendary cops threaten to arrest man for his ‘crimes against food’
Legendary cops threaten to arrest man for his ‘crimes against food’

Inigo del Castillo
We’ve all seen (and gorged on) some pretty baffling food hybrids over the years, from the cronut to the ramen burger to KFC’s Double Down. But a pop tart cheese sandwich? Now that’s where we draw the line.

Chris Jorgensen, a sophomore at Iowa State University, has earned the ire of Iowans after he posted a now-viral photo of two strawberry Pop-Tarts with a slice of yellow American cheese in the middle.

The pic’s caption read: “You ain’t from Iowa if you never had one of these.”

And certainly, no one from Iowa has had one of those. Many locals called him out for sullying their reputation, and for even creating the culinary monstrosity, to begin with.

It got so bad that Iowa State University Police even he’d be put under arrest for his crime against humanity.

He even made it to the top of Reddit, where users discussed how to make a “poor man’s McGriddle” using his cooking technique.

“I thought it was hilarious because from the start it was a joke and so many people took it seriously,” Jorgensen said, in response to the issue.

When asked why exactly he dared to make such a thing, Jorgensen explained: “I thought: ‘What could be the grossest thing I could put between two Pop-Tarts?’ So I went to the fridge and got a cheese slice.”

As for the taste? “I would say it was probably a 6/10, but I didn’t dare take another bite.”

