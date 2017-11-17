Legendary cops threaten to arrest man for his ‘crimes against food’

We’ve all seen (and gorged on) some pretty baffling food hybrids over the years, from the cronut to the ramen burger to KFC’s Double Down. But a pop tart cheese sandwich? Now that’s where we draw the line.

Chris Jorgensen, a sophomore at Iowa State University, has earned the ire of Iowans after he posted a now-viral photo of two strawberry Pop-Tarts with a slice of yellow American cheese in the middle.

The pic’s caption read: “You ain’t from Iowa if you never had one of these.”

You ain’t from Iowa if you never had one of these 😤 pic.twitter.com/KSHyLD0mhv — Chris Jorgensen (@cjorgensen79) November 10, 2017

And certainly, no one from Iowa has had one of those. Many locals called him out for sullying their reputation, and for even creating the culinary monstrosity, to begin with.

Rt if you from Iowa and you have no idea what da fuck he’s talking about https://t.co/0Ls85xIien — Landon Struchen (@LandonStruchen) November 10, 2017

I've seen some crazy shit on this app but a Pop Tart and Cheese Sandwich ain't one of em. Throw the whole state away. https://t.co/o2haUWLIU3 — JœY (@JoeThe5how) November 11, 2017

As an Iowan who has been drunk and high at the same time, I know for a fact that I’d never eat something like this, even if I was drunk and high at the same time. — Jacob Nolte (@CYclingNolte) November 11, 2017

It got so bad that Iowa State University Police even he’d be put under arrest for his crime against humanity.

He even made it to the top of Reddit, where users discussed how to make a “poor man’s McGriddle” using his cooking technique.

Also this user did the math to figure out exactly how poor I️ am pic.twitter.com/fPCp8r8nL8 — Chris Jorgensen (@cjorgensen79) November 12, 2017

“I thought it was hilarious because from the start it was a joke and so many people took it seriously,” Jorgensen said, in response to the issue.

Things I️ learned from tweeting a picture of a slice of cheese between two poptarts:

-People will personally attack you for doing such a thing

-Everybody’s grandma has the plates that I️ have (given to me by my grandma) — Chris Jorgensen (@cjorgensen79) November 11, 2017

When asked why exactly he dared to make such a thing, Jorgensen explained: “I thought: ‘What could be the grossest thing I could put between two Pop-Tarts?’ So I went to the fridge and got a cheese slice.”

As for the taste? “I would say it was probably a 6/10, but I didn’t dare take another bite.”

Via BuzzFeed