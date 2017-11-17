This Instagram account exposes travel bloggers’ fake camping pics

Instagram might be filled with well-lit, perfectly-framed, beautifully-composed photos, but it’s also filled with BS.

No one know this more than 28-year-old Luisa Jeffery, who runs the Instagram account ‘@YouDidNotSleepThere’, which calls out influencers on their pretentious and unrealistic camping photos.

Basically, she shatters the belief that these travel bloggers live picture-perfect lives by pointing out their fake set-up shots. For instance, Luisa has made fun of photographers whose tents were pitched on cliffs (obvs, a big no-no for any sane person).

New followers, same bull. #youdidnotsleepthere • photo @travisburkephotography A post shared by @youdidnotsleepthere on May 2, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

According to Luisa, she got the idea for the account during a trip to the Grand Canyon.

“My friend was like, ‘Let’s set the tent up over here and take a picture.’ And I was like, ‘What? Why are you doing that?’ And she was like, ‘People do that all the time!’” she said.

“I was completely caught off guard and thought it was just the most ridiculous thing ever, but when we got back home I started noticing how much people really do that, and I started looking at photos wondering if they were actually legit.”

She said she wanted an island vacation… 🏝 #youdidnotsleepthere • photo @bradflowerss A post shared by @youdidnotsleepthere on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

She added that three camping clichés really piss her off.

“The crazy long exposure night shots with the light in the tent,” she said. “That one drives me crazy. It’s like, ‘Oh let’s throw a light in our tent and take the same photo everyone else has taken 100 times’.

This flashlight I got on Black Friday shines all the way into Cyber Space Monday. #youdidnotsleepthere • photo @elbunt A post shared by @youdidnotsleepthere on Nov 28, 2016 at 7:59am PST

“Camping really close to water. That really gets people going too … [and] hammocks in ridiculous places. Pretty cringe worthy. I just feel like it’s all so cliche now. But people still eat it up, which is insane.”

Anyone need more convincing that the strangest stuff happens in Florida? #idont #weirdstuff #youdidnotsleepthere • photo @macstonephoto via @garagefilms A post shared by @youdidnotsleepthere on Feb 9, 2016 at 4:45pm PST

Unsurprisingly, Luisa has pissed popular people on Instagram, even getting blocked by some of them. But she said it doesn’t bother her at all.

“I do know that when people started blocking me I was like, ‘ahh this is what I’m talking about!’” she said.

Literally down under. #youdidnotsleepthere • photo @joshgriggs_ A post shared by @youdidnotsleepthere on Nov 22, 2016 at 9:15pm PST

So the next time you go on Instagram and see all those stunning travel photos, stop hitting yourself (and your self-esteem) for having an ‘uneventful life’. Most of these images are too good to be true – just ask Luisa.

Shoot for the moon cause if you miss you'll land in Central Park. #youdidnotsleepthere • photo @ovunno A post shared by @youdidnotsleepthere on May 17, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

When your campsite comes with an entourage. #youdidnotsleepthere • photo @_vanisland_ A post shared by @youdidnotsleepthere on May 4, 2016 at 10:53am PDT

It's cool, if you miss the swing in you'll just land in the river. #itssafe #youdidnotsleepthere • photo @garrison_rowland A post shared by @youdidnotsleepthere on May 13, 2016 at 5:38pm PDT

Via My Modern Met