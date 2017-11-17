Australia’s gender pay gap is shrinking

The annual report from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) shows blokes still have fatter paychecks across all industries and occupations.

Good news is, pay gap between men and women is steadily narrowing.

This year’s snapshot from the WGEA has mixed news.

On one hand, the overall gender pay gap is falling, and data suggests that women are closing down on their male colleagues rapidly in many industries, especially in the public administration sector, which saw a difference of just 9.8 per cent.

Other industries showing steadfast change are food services (11.9 per cent), education and training (10.6 per cent) and wholesale trade (9.8 per cent).

Bad news is, men still earn an average of $26,527 more than women per year across every sector.

“More employers than ever are prioritising gender pay equity as a business imperative. But in Australia today, men still out-earn women in every industry and across all occupations,” Said WGEA director Libby Lyons.

“This is not about women’s choices. Whether you are a manager, a scientist, a butcher, a baker or even a TV presenter, there is a gender pay gap favouring men.”

The most dramatic differences remain in the financial and insurance services sector, where despite a reduction of two points since last year, there’s still a whopping difference of 31.9 per cent.

Explained in simple terms, if a male portfolio manager earns $10000, his female counterpart, – same experience, same credentials – will earn $6810.

Other significant gaps exist in real estate services (31.4 per cent), agriculture, forestry and fishing (25.7 per cent), scientific and technical services (25.4 per cent) and construction (27.4 per cent)

“While I am pleased to report such great progress, our gender equality indicators tell us there is much more to be done.” Ms Lyons said.

The study surveyed more than 11,000 employers and covers 4 million workers, which accounts for around 40% of the nation’s workforce.

You can check out the complete report here.