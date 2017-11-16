Remember that Aussie couple that threatened to divorce if YES won? Well, what now?

Nick Jensen made international headlines back in 2015 when he wrote an article for the Canberra CityNews titled Gay law change may force us to divorce. In light of the overwhelming victory of the YES campaign in the postal plebiscite yesterday, we think it’s a good time to ask ourselves: will they really do it?

The plebiscite was non-binding, but advocates in the Senate have been optimistic that discussions about legalizing same sex marriage will begin as soon as this week. Which inevitably brings our attention to that couple that threatened to divorce if gays were allowed to marry just as heterosexuals do.

Jensen’s argument was pretty straightforward.

To them, marriage is not a social practice devised by humans, but rather a “fundamental order of creation.”

He wrote: “Our view is that marriage is a fundamental order of creation. Part of God’s intimate story for human history. Marriage is the union of a man and a woman before a community in the sight of God. And the marriage of any couple is important to God regardless of whether that couple recognises God’s involvement or authority in it.”

To Jensen, legalization of gay marriage is a breach of that holy contract from the government’s part, and thus he thinks his agreement with the state should be nullified.

“My wife and I, as a matter of conscience, refuse to recognise the government’s regulation of marriage if its definition includes the solemnisation of same sex couples”, he said in 2015.

The most ironic thing of this all is that by Australian law, they will have to go through legal hell to pull off their threat.

Jensen states that what they seek is to disavow their contract with the government, not really divorce. He plans on continuing with his life as it is, calling his wife “wife” and raising their children together.

The thing is, under Australian law, one can only legally file for a divorce when the marriage has broken down irrefutably. Law states the couple has to be living separately for a continuous time not inferior to 12 months.

So, as things are, the Jensens only have three options now.

One is to spend a lot of money on very creative lawyers to go around the current laws. Two, pray really hard to God that the Australian government issues some kind of an canceling option for “conscientious objectors.”

Or, three, just get over it and learn to accept the happiness of others.