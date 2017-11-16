Marco Rubio just got some sweet, sweet revenge on Trump

2016 will forever go down in history as the year U.S. politics hit an all-time low.

With now-U.S President Donald Trump in the running, the 2016 campaign quickly degraded into a circus of name-calling and finger-pointing.

Trump quickly learned he had a knack for insulting the other Republicans and one of his most vicious battles was with Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.

Rubio was the one who popularised Trump’s tiny hands and Trump responded by calling him “Little Marco.” No, they aren’t eight-year-olds. These are the people who wanted to run the country.

Anyway, Rubio really blew it in one televised speech when he paused to reach for a bottle of water:

There was no room for error in the 2016 race, especially with a school bully like Trump on patrol. It didn’t take long for him to mock Rubio about it:

Again, this guy is now President. Let that sink in for a moment.

Rubio may have beaten by Trump but he is now enjoying a little revenge for the water incident.

In his first public speech since his trip to Asia, Trump had to stop for a sip of water.

“I am pleased that since January of this year, Japanese companies have announced investments in the United States worth more than $8 billion, 17,000 jobs,” Trump said before pausing. “They don’t have water, that’s OK.”

Water was then located and Trump has a brisk sip. His stoic expression really makes it.

Trump needed water mid-speech, and considering he got back from Asia last night and is probably jet-lagged af I can't blame him. pic.twitter.com/ufOGo0SFTY — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) November 15, 2017

The sip didn’t go unnoticed by Rubio who tweeted that Trump needs to “work on his form.”

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

The truth is neither Rubio nor Trump drinking water is important. What is important is that the U.S is more divided than ever and is being torn apart by racial tensions, mass shootings and faux nationalism.

It should also be noted that Rubio isn’t doing much to fight the President he apparently dislikes so much. According to FiveThirtyEight, Rubio votes inline with Trump’s position 96.1% of the time. Way to fight the power, man.

Sorry, guys, I don’t really care if Trump drank some water during a speech. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 15, 2017

Trump was too self conscious while taking a drink of water in the middle of a speech in front of the cameras. IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 15, 2017