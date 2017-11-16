Cards Against Humanity just purchased vacant land to block Trump’s wall

It seems that a card game company known for being the very embodiment of political incorrectness could end up becoming the greatest impediment for Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Traditionally, Cards Against Humanity launches some kind of marketing campaign every holiday season and 2017 is no different. What’s unusual this time is that the stakes are much higher than saving a party.

The game creators have launched a hilarious and yet urgent call to oppose Trump’s infamous border wall.

This year’s campaign, dubbed “Cards Against Humanity Saves America.” was launched this Tuesday and sold out in just a matter of hours.

The popular company known for having a penchant for profane language asked people to give them $15 dollars in exchange for a pack of six surprises. In turn, Cards Against Humanity announced they bought a piece of vacant land on the US-Mexico border with the explicit intention of hindering Trump’s signature campaign promise.

They state on the official site of their campaign,

“Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

The campaign was launched with a hysterical faux documentary that retells to future generations how “a small card game company from Chicago” saved America in a time where “The American empire was in decline, after decades of global supremacy the people had become lazy, and stupid.”

For those $15 dollars contributors will receive an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of promise to fight the wall, new cards, and of course, surprises.

Although Trump’s administration has insisted the wall was “no joke”, and recently even pointed out he wanted to be able to “see through it”, political analysts believe it’s highly unlikely that he will able to convince Congress to allocate the billions of dollars needed to construct such a mammoth abomination.