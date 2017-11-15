Lost At E Minor
What each Stranger Things 2 episode would look like as a book cover
Art

Inigo del Castillo
Now that we’ve all binge-watched Stranger Things 2, it’s time to obsess over all the fan art that’s come out. And when it comes to fan art, no one’s better than artist Butcher Billy.

The Brazilian creative recently published a series of illustrations that imagine each Stranger Things 2 episode as a book cover. Made in the style of 1980’s pulp paperbacks, each cover features the highlight of every episode, as well as memorable quotes.

For instance in the first episode, Mad Max, the piece shows the Shadow Monster towering over the arcade. Meanwhile, the fourth episode, Will the Wise, depicts Will being enveloped by the strange fog, with a caption that reads: “He likes it cold.”

Butcher Billy's Stranger Tales: The Second Season | Chapter 1 'Madmax' #StrangerThings @dkharbour @strangerthingstv

Previously, the artist made something similar for Black Mirror, which caught the attention of showrunner Charlie Booker. Billy’s art was eventually used on the vinyl soundtrack, and he’s now part of the fourth season’s production design.

Butcher Billy's Stranger Tales: The Second Season | Chapter 2 'Trick or Treat, Freak' #StrangerThings

You can see the full nine-part collection of Stranger Things 2 illustrations here, which also includes VR tape and Atari cartridge versions.

Butcher Billy's Stranger Tales: The Second Season | Chapter 3 'The Pollywog' #StrangerThings @strangerthingstv

Butcher Billy's Stranger Tales: The Second Season | Chapter 4 'Will The Wise' #StrangerThings @dkharbour @strangerthingstv

Butcher Billy's Stranger Tales: The Second Season | Chapter 5 'Dig Dug' #StrangerThings @strangerthingstv @dkharbour

Butcher Billy's Stranger Tales: The Second Season | Chapter 6 'The Spy'

Butcher Billy's Stranger Tales: The Second Season | Chapter 7 'The Lost Sister' #StrangerThings

Butcher Billy's Stranger Tales: The Second Season | Chapter 8 'The Mind Flayer' #StrangerThings

Butcher Billy's Stranger Tales: The Second Season | Chapter 9 'The Gate' #StrangerThings

Via Design Taxi

