Hollywood’s sunny side: People are sharing epic stories of celebrities doing good

From actors to rock stars to wrestlers, this flurry of firsthand accounts is so satisfying to read.

In the wake of one of the lowest points in Hollywood history, with some huge names including actor and LGBT champion George Takei getting caught up in sexual assault allegations, the good people of the internet have decided that enough is enough.

“In response to the overwhelming volume of bad celebrity stories, people have been taking to Twitter today to share their often unheralded encounters with nice celebrities who have done good, selfless, kind things. And it’s all a bit wonderful,” wrote Cam Tyeson.

We recently reported on Tom Hanks doing something for a fan at a book signing, and these tweets go right along with that topnotch gesture.

The stream of positive vibes was prompted by a post from Twitter user Bakoon, who has over 51,000 followers:

if anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too. does a famous actor give good christmas presents. does lady comedian alwyays smoke people out — BAKOON (@BAKKOOONN) November 9, 2017

Check out the Twitterverse’s response:

I interviewed Joan Rivers for a book I wrote and she was extremely generous, warm, and kind, and repeatedly begged me to tell her which people I interviewed were assholes. https://t.co/u30nEm8KZW — Joe R (@Randazzoj) November 9, 2017

robin williams was the nicest, most compassionate celebrity I ever had the pleasure of knowing in person. personally saw him threaten to beat the hell out of some rando harassing a homeless person in the ocean district six or so years ago — Dimsdale! (@caylenb) November 9, 2017

i was an extra in a movie with Michael Keaton. He played frisbee with us, took pictures, and signed my friend's Batman DVD — Thanksgiving, but bean to bar (@McLeemz) November 9, 2017

Michelle Pfeiffer spent a long afternoon on STARDUST demanding baby pictures and stories about my then-new son and telling stories about her own kids. She gave me parenting tips and a list of places to go in LA when he got older. https://t.co/EXZipgi7G0 — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) November 10, 2017

Jesse Eisenburg moved here a few years ago bc he likes quiet small town life and he donates massive amounts of money and work to the domestic violence shelter here. I haven’t met him yet but everyone who has says he is a sweet and generous person. https://t.co/2WfawGEV5x — ❄️MISTLETOAD❄️ (@FrostyCobweb) November 10, 2017

i ran into nick offerman in my office building the morning after trump got elected. we commiserated, and when he ran into me later in the day he said "things are looking up. nobody got elected today." first thing that made me laugh about the election. i really appreciated it. — mumphrey & sons (@mumphrey) November 9, 2017

In a Bob Dylan concert, I was sitting in the last row and was frustrated. I went to the balcony for a smoke and ran into Louis Tomlinson from One Direction. We had a little chat and then he asked me where I was sitting. I told him and he took me to the first row. Best day ever. pic.twitter.com/RYJj81NvJi — Braulio Valenzuela (@NoSoyBraulio) November 11, 2017

John cena was nice to the adults I was with but truly AMAZING to the kids. Approached them, got down on their level, joked with them, asked if they wanted pics (not the other way around). I was so impressed — QQBird (@WillaBSunshine) November 11, 2017

Hugh Jackman remembers the names of people he meets a year between meetings even if they're nobodies (source: me) — christian mccrea (@christianmccrea) November 9, 2017

Back when I was a rock radio promo flunkie a guy with two broken legs won a contest to meet Marilyn Manson. MM took him on the tour bus and got the band to sign the casts and they hung out for like an hour — Kenpitalism 2.0 (@kenlowery) November 9, 2017

Ian McKellen was once late to an interview with my mother and he entered the room on his knees to beg her for forgiveness — marisa buxbaum (@blackanorak) November 11, 2017

Gwen Stefani was also really sweet to me and my sister. Dylan McDermott would play basketball with my brothers. J. T. Walsh helped my teenage brother raid the craft services table. John Darnielle is kind and patient and brilliant. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

I worked with Kathy Bates this year, who is a wiseass. At one point while I was reading my script she tapped me on the shoulder. “Get your face out of that and watch me work, you might learn something.” Then walked away. KILLED me. Kathy Bates!! Queen. — Matt Braunger (@Braunger) November 11, 2017

I helped install Cuba Gooding Jrs home theater and he was SO excited and appreciative when we set him up to play different music in different rooms — Egadsden🌹 (@itspronounced48) November 10, 2017

“It goes without saying that the amount of good people in the industry will forever outweigh the bad, but in an era where the bad stories have to be told and told loudly, sometimes it’s nice to sit back, take a few moments off, and pay attention to some nice things. It’s good for the soul,” added Tyeson.

We couldn’t agree more. These were absolutely terrific, and we didn’t even include half of the tweets. Feel free to peruse the other replies.

In a world where bad news sells, and so many are quick to judge and tear each other down, it’s so refreshing to see people sharing these kinds of stories.

Via Pedestrian TV