Cancun will pay you $60,000 to move there and live it up

Looking for a new job? You might want to apply to become a CEO – a Cancun Experience Officer, that is.

Cancun/a> is looking to hire a CEO to promote the stunning vacation destination of Cancun, Mexico, as well as the nearby Yucatan Peninsula and Riviera Maya.

The position entails living in Cancun for six all-expense paid months. During that time, you’ll get to visit the best hotels and restaurants, join local volunteer programs, then share your experiences on social media. The best part? You’ll even have a salary of US$10,000 (AUS$13,000) per month!

No prior work experience needed. Interested applicants (which is to say, all of us) only need to be fluent in English, be at least 18 years old, have a valid passport, and be available to stay in Cancun from March to August 2018.

“We can’t wait to get started on our search for a CEO to be the face and personality of Cancun. Getting paid to live and travel around Mexico is a once in a lifetime experience,” said Chad Meyerson, general manager at Cancun.com.

“It’s truly one of the most remarkable travel destinations, and we want to make sure we find the right person to help us show the rest of the world everything Cancun has to offer, from the culture and community to its beautiful hotels and pristine beaches.”

If you think you’re the right person for the role, you just need to fill up an application form and send a one-minute audition video. Applications close 17 December 2017. Head on over here to find out more.

Via My Modern Met