Most awkward couple fight ends in family being removed from flight

Couple fights are bloody cringe-worthy to say the least, but couple fights you can’t escape from? No, thank you.

A family was recently kicked off a flight from Doha to Bali due to a full-blown rage war between a husband and wife… mid-air.

According to reports, the woman used her husband’s fingerprint to unlock his phone while he was sleeping. Allegedly, the wife found material proving her husband’s infidelity.

This led to a crazed-woman and a defensive man taking part in a family feud on board a Qatar flight. That’s right, with an audience of paying passengers.

Side note: the woman was definitely intoxicated.

Qatar Airways has declined to comment, releasing the following statement: “In respect of passenger privacy we do not comment on individual cases.”

What we do know, however, is that in response to the chaos caused by the couple, the flight was diverted to Chennai, India, and the pair (and their poor kid) were removed from the flight.

Embarrassment central!

According to Lad Bible a spokesperson for India’s Central Industrial Security Force told the Times of India: “A lady along with her husband and a child, all Iranian nationals, were offloaded by Qatar Airline as the lady passenger (who was intoxicated) misbehaved with crew members in-flight… They were sent to Kuala Lumpur by Batik Air flight 6019 for further travel to Doha.”

We wish the couple the best of luck on for their Bali holiday. No, really.