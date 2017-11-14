You’ll never look at tipping the same way after seeing what this couple did

That’s if you tip at all. We ain’t judging.

If you’re pondering a nice dinner out soon, this goodie we’ve unearthed is just for you. It’s a story of an anonymous couple’s Facebook post about a lovely time they had. There was a subtle compliment on the food, but it was the service, or rather how they approached/prepared for it that had the post catch fire.

The couple basically proposes that diners “put 5 singles out on the table at the beginning of the dinner for the waiter/waitress to see. (Don’t say anything to them) if they mess up, you take a dollar away, and so on.”

Next. Level. Savage.

Check out the full post that prompted Trump-level ‘angry’ reactions:

The internet has kindly withheld the original poster’s identity, with the above post sitting at over 30,000 shares as of writing. This Twitter user certainly kept it simple by simply saying, “If you want the wait staff to spit in your food, you could always just ask.”

Here’s a hot take, though: If you turned those into five $10 bills, would people react the same way?

It’s our absolute favorite thing about the American tipping culture—the divisive discussions it produces. The white-knighting gets so ridiculous sometimes that you might think you’re in a forum of millionaires.

Below are some hilarious comments from the viral Facebook post:

“This will ensure the loogie special, complimentary of course.”

“Hope one day your boss leaves your payroll in front of your desk and starts taking away money everytime you screw up. Idiot.”

“It’s not a strip club…what a dispicable person u must be”

While it’s been revealed in the link below that the idea isn’t original, the majority of those who bothered to react to the couple’s behaviour couldn’t have cared less.

What do you think? Was it ingenious or just plain rude?

Via Vice