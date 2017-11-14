During Disney’s last quarterly earnings call, the entertainment mammoth announced plans for yet ANOTHER Star Wars trilogy and a brand new TV series!

The company is planning to release the new Star Wars TV content in 2019 throughout an upcoming direct-to-consumer service à la Netflix which will offer “thousands of hours” of film and television.

It was all smiles during a meeting in which executives were confident that Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, the latest instalment of the saga set to be released next month, would be a total smash hit.

Disney chief executive Robert Iger expressed his satisfaction with the Star Wars franchise so far, stating it has been “exceeding expectations” since they bought Lucasfilm back in 2012.

Kathleen Kennedy, producer of the current Star Wars films and mastermind behind this post-George Lucas wave of content, announced The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson director as helmer of the new trilogy.

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi. He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career,” she said.

“Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Disney has been extremely satisfied with Johnson’s work so far, and after Colin Trevorrow was kicked out of directing Episode IX this September it was a bit of a surprise to see J.J. Abrams, and not Johnson, being assigned as replacement.

But as we now know, it looks like they tapped Abrams to return because they had bigger plans for Johnson.

Creatively, the decision will only mean that the next trilogy will be a more “authorial” effort with Johnson writing and directing all three movies, just like Star Wars creator George Lucas did with his prequels in the 90’s.

In fact, if everything goes according to plan, the once-indie filmmaker from Maryland will end up directing and writing as many films in the franchise as Lucas did.

Disney says the new movies will focus on a new mythology separate from the Skywalker family story we’ve seen since 1977.