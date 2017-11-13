Lost At E Minor
Tiffany & Co. wants you to blow all your money on this $9,000 ball of yarn
Tiffany & Co. wants you to blow all your money on this $9,000 ball of yarn

Inigo del Castillo
Not to be outdone by other brands with ridiculously-priced items – like Prada’s US$185 (AUS$240) paper clip – Tiffany & Co. has released a new collection called Everyday Objects.

The new line features regular household items that “possess a whimsical wink that is quintessentially Tiffany.”

Some of the objects available are a US$1,000 (AUS$1,300) tin can, a US$350 (AUS$450) crazy straw, a US$450 (AUS$580) protractor, and a US$9,000 (AUS$11,700) ball of yarn.

If you feel that these prices are a bit exorbitant, here’s something to justify them (ok, not really). Most of the products are made of sterling silver and are branded with the company’s signature logo and colour. See, totally worth it.

In a statement, Tiffany’s chief artistic officer Reed Krakof said: “What makes the collection unique is that it incorporates the best quality, craftsmanship and design with a level of functionality that allows you to use these things every day.” Sure they are.

You can see more items from the collection – such as ping pong paddles, party cups, and a Band-Aid box – by heading over here.

Via Design Taxi

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

