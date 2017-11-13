Judge orders man to write 144 nice things about his ex as punishment

In Hawaii, a man named Daren Young is currently writing up 144 nice things about his ex-girlfriend. Not because he wants to get back together with her, but because a judge ordered him to.

Maui Second Circuit Judge Rhonda Loo meted out the unusual punishment after 30-year-old Darren Young violated a protection order by attempting to call and text his ex 144 times over a three-hour span.

Young was also found to have said “nasty things” to his former partner. Now he has to write one compliment for every nasty message he sent – and he can’t repeat words either.

“It’s so childish to think a grown man can be so thumb-happy. I don’t know whether I should cut off your fingers or take away your phone to get you to stop texting,” Loo told Young.

“You probably shouldn’t get a phone, period. I hope she changed her number.”

Young, who pleaded no contest to 16 counts of violating the order, has already spent 157 days in jail. He was also slapped with a US$2,400 (AUS$3,130) fine, two years’ probation, and 200 hours of community service.

He has 144 days to finish writing all the compliments for his ex.

According to HuffPost, other judges have meted out strange sentences. In Ohio, two teens who vandalised a Nativity scene were ordered to lead a donkey through the streets with a sign that read, “sorry for the jackass offense.”

In Texas, a woman was only served bread and water for her first three days in prison after she was found guilty of starving two horses.

Via Distractify