Gay lions in Kenya do it like they do on the Discovery Channel

A British wildlife photographer has captured images of two male lions getting it on, and we think it’s kind of beautiful.

Paul Goldstein was leading a tour of Masai Mara, a National Reserve in Kenya, when he caught the intimate moment.

Goldstein told The Daily Mail that he observed the lions wander off in search of a little privacy.

“Sometimes you just see something that takes your breath away. I was guiding in the Masai Mara recently and we saw two impressive alpha males in perfect light,” he said. “After a while they stood together, in perfect symmetry. What then happened was remarkable.”

Goldstein then described the two males mating for “over a minute”, which is apparently a long time in the lion world. Normal male-female lion sex is a rough affair and lasts a few seconds, but Goldstein noted that this encounter appeared to be quite affectionate.

This isn’t the first incident of gay lion sex, which is thought to happen in around 8 per cent of mountings. There have also been reports of lesbian lionesses and even a gender fluid lioness.

In August, male lions were caught in the act at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Many animals engage in homosexual behaviour, including birds, dolphins, bats, bison, bonobos and other apes, elephants and sheep.

Some species, such as beetles, do it as a part of a trial and error approach. But others, such as Layson albatross and sheep, can be lifelong homosexual partners. In the case of monkeys, it is often used as a way to show dominance or cement social bonds.

One person is not happy about the news of male lion sex in Kenya.

Ezekial Mutua, the chief executive of the Kenya Classification Board (KFCB) told Nairobi News that “we should all not jump into conclusion that the lions were both male,” despite the photographic evidence.

He added that the lions in question should be isolated and studied in light of their deed.

It gets crazier and no, this is not The Onion.

Mutua went on to claim that the lions must have learned the behavior after watching a gay couple have sex in the reserve.

“These animals need counselling, because probably they have been influenced by gays who have gone to the national parks and behaved badly. I don’t know, they must have copied it somewhere or it is demonic. Because these animals do not watch movies,” he argued.

OK, pal, that’s right. As we all know, gay people always have sex in front of demonic lions in African reserves. Welcome to the lifestyle.