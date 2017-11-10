There’s now a Pickle of the Month Club, any questions?

In case you haven’t noticed, pickles are so hot right now.

Pickle restaurants have popped up in New York, the web is teeming with pickle-related recipes and to top it all off, there was that recent episode of Rick and Morty (you know the one).

In other words, it is time for the pickled cucumber to shine.

If you are looking to take your love of pickles to the next level, look no further.

Self-proclaimed “indie food” New York-based delivery service Mouth has created a Pickle of the Month Club.

Father's Day got you in a pickle? We've got gifts for Dads who mean a great *dill* to you 😜 A post shared by Mouth (@mouthfoods) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

By signing up, you will get three to four of the best “pickled cukes” and something Mouth describes as a little offbeat (so maybe not a pickle?) delivered to you monthly.

According to Mouth, a box may include something like this:

Extra-crunchy speaks with salty old bay seasoning, garlicky, dilly kirbys with a hint of sweetness, plump pickled tomatoes we like to plop in martinis and classic bread and butter pickle chips for sammies.

Sound like your type of thing? Mouth charges between $54 and $60 USD monthly, depending if you sign up for 3, 6 or 12 months of pickle heaven.

The one catch is you’ll have to be in America, Canada, Alaska or Hawaii to enjoy these pickled delights and folks living in those last three places will pay extra for shipping.

The rest of us will just have stick to making our own and rewatching “Pickle Rick” in action.