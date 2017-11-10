In his visit to Japan, the ex-reality star reportedly made the cringe-worthy comment to Emperor Akihito when the Japanese leader brought up Sunday’s horrific mass shooting in Texas.

Quite honestly, US president Trump’s blatant cynicism is outrageous to say the least. He continues to attribute the recurrent mass shootings to mental illnessesalone, rather than also considering responsibilising the lax gun laws that make the US a unique case.

Like, as if a mentally unstable person with a dining fork is just as dangerous as one with a .50 calibre Barrett M82.

Many studies have shown that there is a direct correlation between number of mass shootings and number of guns. And examples throughout the world, mainly in the UK and Australia, have proved that effective gun control does in fact astronomically lower the odds of a mass shooting.

Revealing stats aside, if Trump really believed “mental illness” was the cause of the tens of thousands of deaths lost annually, why on Earth did he sign a bill back in February that facilitates people with a back history of mental illnesses to purchase firearms?

Of course nothing makes sense. The only thing that’s pretty clear is that while the NRA keeps bankrolling Republicans with millions of dollars, – Trump included – the only thing we can expect from politicians is hogwash argumentation and of course, many “thoughts and prayers”.

For the Japanese, a culture accustomed to strict gun regulation that has not seen a mass shooting occur on their soil for at least 100 years, the American case might seem nothing short of appalling.

Preceding a round of talks with Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, Donald Trump met Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

According to major Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun, Emperor Akihito took a moment in the meeting to mention the November 5 mass shooting in which a lone gunman killed 26 people at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Trump responded by calling it a “terrible incident” and adding that the killings “can happen anywhere”.