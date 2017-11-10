You need to see this video of a painting losing 200 years of grime in seconds

On Monday, art dealer and BBC television host Philip Mould posted an extremely satisfying video of a 17th-century oil painting’s almost instant restoration.

The clip shows a restoration expert carefully removing centuries of grime and dirt off the artwork, revealing its original state with just a few circular brushstrokes.

“A remarkable Jacobean re-emergence after 200 years of yellowing varnish … what a transformation!” the tweet’s caption read.

A remarkable Jacobean re-emergence after 200 years of yellowing varnish 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yBGNGDcNd7 — Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 6, 2017

Much like furniture, fine art too is covered in varnish to give it a protective layer against damage and dirt, as well help preserve the item for many years. The caveat is that varnish discolours over time (in this case, some 200 years), covering the image with a yellowish hue.

A last smear from the chin removed. I will post an image of the completed picture as soon as it is ready. pic.twitter.com/K7TSl2XdqE — Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 6, 2017

So to make an artwork look new again, restoration professionals apply a solvent to the canvas. Mould elaborated in an interview with The Telegraph:

“A mixture of gel and solvent was created, specifically just to remove the varnish and not to damage the underlying paint,” he said. “The use of gel has developed markedly in recent years. It’s different from normal restoration, with the gel suspending the solvent and working in a more controllable way.”

2/2 ….still a way to go, but what a transformation! pic.twitter.com/nyGx3qdhOZ — Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 6, 2017

An incredible example of art restoration, indeed. However, it still doesn’t hold a candle to 80-year-old artist Cecilia Jimenez’s work on a 19th-century Jesus painting:

I mean, it’s good, but it’s not quite this is it? pic.twitter.com/k8PlNQS7Aq — Andrew Butler (@aajbutler) November 6, 2017

Via Sploid