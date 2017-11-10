Museum makes millions in hoodie sales, thanks to Stranger Things

As it turns out, Stranger Things isn’t only entertaining, it’s also incredibly helpful.

The non-profit Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul is suddenly awash in cash after fans of the Netflix series came in droves to their gift shop and website to buy a particular purple Brontosaurus hoodie.

In episode one of season two, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) can be seen coming into class wearing the said hoodie. On it is an image of the colossal dinosaur, along with the caption, ‘Thunder Lizard’.

Apparently, it was sold by the museum in the mid-1980s, and costume designer Kim Wilcox found an original online. She liked it as period inspiration, so she bought it and made a custom one in Gaten’s size.

The curators at the museum noticed it while watching the show, and they decided to bring back the classic design for a special release. On Tuesday, the product went on sale online and over 80,000 hoodies were sold – IN A SINGLE DAY.

That’s at least US$3 million (AUS$3.9 million) in sales! There were so many customers that the website crashed, and lines at the physical store went out the door.

If you’re not into hoodies, the museum has also made available Thunder Lizard shirts and crewneck sweatshirts.

Best of all, since the place is a non-profit, the proceeds will go to putting up exhibits that’ll teach kids about science and technology. Let’s just hope they don’t have too much money to start their own secret research facility!

What a day! Thank you for helping the Science Museum take the next generation of Dustins on some amazing curiosity voyages. pic.twitter.com/VtuoWLMU3m — Science Museum of MN (@sciencemuseummn) November 8, 2017

Via Gizmodo