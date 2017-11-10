Man wears NSFW shirt given by his ex, thinking it means ‘I love you’

Pro tip: Before putting on a shirt with a foreign print, treat them like you would foreign language tattoos. Make sure to do a Google search on them first.

Unfortunately for the dude pictured above, he did not get the memo.

Last month, Twitter user ‘@brohsen’ posted a photo of a man he met while he was in Las Vegas. The unnamed person was wearing a white shirt printed with the word ‘BHENCHOD’.

The man claimed it was given to him by his ex and that the foreign word meant ‘I love you’, which he found beautiful.

asked him if he knew what his shirt meant said his ex got it for him and told him it means i love you and i think that’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/vun60apFUP — brohsen (@brohsen) October 30, 2017

As Indian readers would have already guessed, the word didn’t mean ‘I love you’. It actually meant ‘sister f*cker’ in Hindi.

Of course, Twitter had a blast poking fun at the hapless lad.

yup she loved him and she was from Delhi 😀 — Joker💧 (@OfficeOfLOL) November 1, 2017

😂 😂 😂 😂

Well Bhenchod is more than just ' i love you' — ShahRukh (@FutbolML) October 31, 2017

Ask him if he is a targarean — Vishal (@Vishal15067) October 31, 2017

Or a Lannister — Praveen Pandey (@ninja064) October 31, 2017

Although some felt bad for the guy, and even criticised the ex-girlfriend for the cruel prank.

Actually I find it offensive. Because someone doesn't knownur language you're going to make a fool of them like this. — Richard Harris (@R53836) October 31, 2017

Cruel from the woman, though we don't know what transpired between the two. — SunZhi (@SunZhi7) November 3, 2017

Such a cheap action by any girl, disgusting — Andaleeb (@andaleib) November 1, 2017

Lesson learned. Always ask help from Google. Also, never accept gifts from an ex – especially one who is bilingual.

Via Distractify