Man wears NSFW shirt given by his ex, thinking it means ‘I love you’
Inigo del Castillo
Pro tip: Before putting on a shirt with a foreign print, treat them like you would foreign language tattoos. Make sure to do a Google search on them first.

Unfortunately for the dude pictured above, he did not get the memo.

Last month, Twitter user ‘@brohsen’ posted a photo of a man he met while he was in Las Vegas. The unnamed person was wearing a white shirt printed with the word ‘BHENCHOD’.

The man claimed it was given to him by his ex and that the foreign word meant ‘I love you’, which he found beautiful.

As Indian readers would have already guessed, the word didn’t mean ‘I love you’. It actually meant ‘sister f*cker’ in Hindi.

Of course, Twitter had a blast poking fun at the hapless lad.

Although some felt bad for the guy, and even criticised the ex-girlfriend for the cruel prank.

Lesson learned. Always ask help from Google. Also, never accept gifts from an ex – especially one who is bilingual.

Via Distractify

