Cops threaten to spoil Stranger Things for people who misbehave

In Michigan, the East Lansing Police Department has found an effective tool to prevent crime: Stranger Things spoilers.

The department tweeted about the unconventional crime-fighting method on Sunday, stating that they’ll reveal the Netflix series’ plot to anyone who ends up in jail. They claimed to have even put up the spoilers all over the walls of their facility.

We've taped Stranger Things spoilers all over the walls of our jail this week. Some extra motivation for you to not end up there. pic.twitter.com/SEbRlXx4BJ — East Lansing Police (@EastLansingPD) November 5, 2017

However, because FRIENDS DON’T LIE, they did later on clarify that it was only a joke.

On Twitter, people expressed their thoughts about the unusual punishment. Some supported the move, while others ‘slammed’ it for being unconstitutional or ineffective.

Now THAT is cruel!!!! 🙂 — Alexandra Ilitch (@WLNSAlexandra) November 5, 2017

I love you guys for this! 😂 — Lorenzo (@lorenzomigz26) November 7, 2017

I see Eighth Amendment lawsuits a-comin' — Perfesser Getz (@nealgetz) November 6, 2017

Best crime deterrent ever. — Diane E. (@Dianthrax) November 7, 2017

Wait, People didn't already binge it on the first night? Weird. — LurkingGrue (@LurkingGrue) November 6, 2017

Anyone who hasn’t watched Stranger things deserves to be imprisoned anyways. — Ginger Tweet God 🌐 (@Skipaleeto0799) November 7, 2017

the real criminals are the ones who didnt binge watch it the first night — Vivian T (@whovivian112903) November 7, 2017

In 2014, a similar method was used by a Belgian maths professor, who threatened to reveal the names of dead Game of Thrones characters to noisy students.

“I’ve read all the books,” he told the class. “If there is too much noise, I will write the name of the dead on the board. They are enough to fill the whole year and I can even describe how they die.”

Damn, take it easy there, Professor Cersei!

Via Distractify