Cops threaten to spoil Stranger Things for people who misbehave
Cops threaten to spoil Stranger Things for people who misbehave

By Inigo del Castillo

In Michigan, the East Lansing Police Department has found an effective tool to prevent crime: Stranger Things spoilers.

The department tweeted about the unconventional crime-fighting method on Sunday, stating that they’ll reveal the Netflix series’ plot to anyone who ends up in jail. They claimed to have even put up the spoilers all over the walls of their facility.

However, because FRIENDS DON’T LIE, they did later on clarify that it was only a joke.

On Twitter, people expressed their thoughts about the unusual punishment. Some supported the move, while others ‘slammed’ it for being unconstitutional or ineffective.

In 2014, a similar method was used by a Belgian maths professor, who threatened to reveal the names of dead Game of Thrones characters to noisy students.

“I’ve read all the books,” he told the class. “If there is too much noise, I will write the name of the dead on the board. They are enough to fill the whole year and I can even describe how they die.”

Damn, take it easy there, Professor Cersei!

