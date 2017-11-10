Canada wants to bring in a million new immigrants by 2020

While America is busy building walls and closing itself off from much of the world, its neighbour up north is actually doing the opposite.
Last week, Canada announced it would welcome 310,000 new immigrants next year as part of an initiative to bring in one million foreign workers by 2020. The three-year immigration strategy hopes to help sustain the country’s economy by addressing the problems of an aging workforce and a declining birthrate.
In addition to the 310,000 new immigrants coming in next year, the plan will also grant permanent residence to 330,000 people in 2019, and 340,000 in 2020.
“Everyone has been of the opinion we need more workers, we need more skilled workers, we need more people to power our economy, address our real skills shortages, address our real labour market shortages and also address the regional nature of some of these requirements,” said Minister Ahmed Hussen. “So we’ve listened.”
"Getting my daily dose of vitamin sea. 🎣" Just an hour from Halifax, the quaint fishing village of Peggy's Cove is nestled along a narrow inlet facing the Atlantic Ocean. In the summers visitors can enjoy free walking tours every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting at the Tourist Information Centre. While you're here, don't forget to try the famous gingerbread at Sou'Wester Restaurant and grab a scoop of @deedeesicecream. 📷: @splorin.lauren 📍: @visitnovascotia #ExploreCanada . « Ma dose quotidienne d’air marin 🎣 » À seulement une heure d’Halifax, le charmant village de pêcheur de Peggy’s Cove est blotti contre un étroit passage marin donnant sur l’océan Atlantique. Durant l’été, on propose des visites à pied gratuites chaque lundi, mercredi et vendredi, à partir du centre d’information touristique. Tant qu’à y être, ne manquez pas d’essayer le fameux pain d’épice du resto Sou’Wester et un cornet au bar laitier @DeeDeesIceCream. 📷: @splorin.lauren📍: @visitnovascotia #VisitNovaScotia #DiscoverHalifax
From 2011 to 2015, an average of 259,542 new foreign workers were welcomed into the country. In 2017, meanwhile, immigrant admissions increased from 160,600 to 172,500.
According to Statistics Canada, nearly 22 percent of Canadians identify as current or former immigrants or permanent residents. This number is expected to hit 30 percent come 2036.
If the thought of having a PM like Justin Trudeau isn’t appealing enough to you (WHAT THE EFF IS WRONG WITH YOU), here are some of the stunning places you can call home:
Peak viewing of @ontariotravel's brilliant fall colours is wrapping up. This short but gorgeous season offers ample photo opportunities. Get the most up to date Fall Colour Report at @ontarioparks' website: www.ontarioparks.com/fallcolour 📷: @victoraerden #ExploreCanada . L’heure de gloire de l’éclat automnal arrive à sa fin en Ontario. La saison est courte, certes, mais magnifique et riche en potentiel photo. Obtenez les derniers avis couleurs sur le site Web de @OntarioParks : www.ontarioparks.com/fallcolour/fr. 📷 : @victoraerden 📍 : @ontariotravel #DiscoverON
Tombstone Territorial Park is 2,200 sq km (850 sq. miles) of jaw-dropping wilderness. The Yukon is about a two hour flight from Vancouver and from downtown Dawson, the park is about a 90-minute drive. With a few established trails it's highly recommended for any hikers to prepare for rough terrain and sudden weather changes. In addition to the land and wildlife, the park is a rich haven for First Nations history and culture that traces back thousands of years. Everything from hunting blinds to stone tools and, yes, cemeteries, have been found at the over 70 protected First Nations ecological and archeological sites within the park. 📷: @everchanginghorizon 📍: @travelyukon #ExploreCanada . Le parc territorial Tombstone vous offre 2 200 kilomètres carrés de nature sauvage à couper le souffle. À partir de Vancouver, un vol de deux heures vous mène au Yukon, puis, du centre-ville de Dawson, vous pouvez rejoindre le parc en une heure et demie de voiture. Comme on n’y compte qu’un petit nombre de sentiers tracés, on recommande fortement à tous les randonneurs de se préparer à un terrain accidenté et à des conditions météo qui peuvent changer rapidement. En plus de ses paysages et de sa faune, le parc est un point de grand intérêt en ce qui concerne l’histoire et la culture millénaires des Premières Nations. Sur plus de 70 sites écologiques et archéologiques protégés d’origine autochtone, on peut y voir toutes sortes de vestiges allant des caches de chasse aux outils en pierre en passant – eh oui! – par les cimetières. 📷 : @everchanginghorizon 📍 : @travelyukon #TravelYukon
It's no secret that Ontario has some of the most vibrant fall colours in the country. The trees are at their peak period until around the end of October, so there's still time to catch the autumn season in all its glory. 🍂📷: @arjsun 📍: @uoftmississauga, @ontariotravel #ExploreCanada . C’est bien connu, les couleurs automnales de l’Ontario comptent parmi les plus vives au pays. Elles sont à leur paroxysme jusqu’à la fin octobre environ, alors il est encore temps de profiter de la saison dans toute sa splendeur. 🍂 📷 : @arjsun 📍 : @UOfTMississauga @ontariotravel #DiscoverON
"Would you stand on a floating piece of ice? In Nunavut, you can! We got to stand on mammoth icebergs and float on them as they drifted in the Arctic Ocean and collided with other pieces of ice! It was quite unreal! Many of the larger icebergs had wells of crystal clear fresh water like the one in this photo that you could drink straight out of!" 📷: @followmeawaytravel 📍: @nunavuttourism #ExploreCanada . « Oseriez-vous marcher sur une plaque de glace flottante? Au Nunavut, c’est possible! On a eu la chance de fouler le sol d’icebergs gigantesques, qui dérivaient sur l’océan Arctique et venaient frapper d’autres plaques de glace! Quelle expérience invraisemblable! Il y a des puits d’eau douce cristalline sur beaucoup de ces grands icebergs (comme sur cette photo) et on peut s’y désaltérer! » 📷: @followmeawaytravel 📍: @nunavuttourism #DiscoverNunavut
Via Konbini
