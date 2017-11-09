Watch this charming short film about a cat-dog couple with a dream

Here’s the plan (Este Es El Plan) is a super cute 18-minute CG animated short film from Chile.

The synopsis? “A married cat-dog couple of cupcake bakers dream of opening their own bakery. One day their oven breaks and they have to postpone their dream in order to earn money and replace it. Somewhere down the line, they drift apart from their dream and from themselves.”

Directed by Fernanda Frick and financed by the National Council of Culture and Arts, it took almost two years of work and a talented team of 32 professionals to finish. It had its world premiere at Nashville International Film Festival and its national premiere at Festival Chilemonos 2017.

Adorable merchandise for the short film is available online, including stickers, prints, tote bags and pins. Check them out here.

Via Behance